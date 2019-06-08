WHITEHALL — Richard “Dickie” Beebe of Whitehall passed away on June 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 71 years old.
Dickie was the second of three children to Raymond and Carolyn (Rock) Beebe. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp at the age of 19 and proudly served 10 years with two tours in Vietnam. He humbly earned several medals.
After serving his country, Dickie attended BOCES and earned two certifications; mechanics and refrigeration and air conditioning. He worked for FH Kingsley, turning wrenches, until he started his own business in refrigeration and air conditioning repair. In 1986, Dickie went to work for Whitehall Plywood until he retired, although he never truly retired. He was known as a “workaholic” and tinkered with anything that had a motor, just like his father. Dickie was a life member of the Whitehall American Legion Post No. 83 and a member for 50 years.
Dickie is survived by his children, Rachael Gosselin and Richard “Skip” Beebe, Jr. (Melissa); and his grandchildren, James Jero, Halie Gosselin, Alyssa and Branden Beebe, all of Whitehall; his siblings, Raymond ‘Bill’ Beebe (Connie), and Deborah Blanchard (Kenneth Sr.); his aunt Sandy Therrien (Dan), and uncle Donald Beebe; and many nieces and nephews who will forever cherish is memory. Including his treasured friends, Cynthia Ferguson and Leslie “Bomber” Marr.
Dickie very much enjoyed real country music, playing his guitar and DJing, riding his motorcycle, being with family and friends, and working.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A committal service, with full military honors conducted by Whitehall American Legion Post No. 83, will follow the visitation in the Greenmount Cemetery, with the Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst officiating. A celebration of remembrance at the American Legion Post No. 83 on Main Street in Whitehall, will follow the committal.
The Whitehall American Legion Post No. 83 will conduct a Legionnaire Service at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
