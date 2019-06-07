October 22, 1946— June 2, 2019
CLEARWATER, FL — Richard Arthur Nims, 72, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness involving autoimmune disease as a result of MRSA.
Rich was born on Oct. 22, 1946 to Edward and Margaret (Green) Nims in the Glens Falls Hospital. One of four children, Rich grew up on Tripoli Road, in Hudson Falls and graduated from Hudson Falls High School.
Rich lived in Glens Falls, New York for nearly 40 years before retiring to Clearwater, Florida. He worked as a roofer for Monahan & Loughlin and later in his career he worked for Bill Brown.
He loved what he did. He was recognized for the pride he put into his work, and the value he put on honesty and integrity.
Back in the day, Rich loved to hunt, fish, drag race his Dodge 440, and play softball with his Court Grill buddies. Rich also served in the National Guard. Even though his career as a roofer was physically exhausting, Rich made sure he hit the gym every day and continued to do so during his retirement.
Rich met Bonita Ebner at Tri-County Stone and just celebrated 51 years of marriage in May.
Richard had a conversion experience and baptism in 1983 followed by a growing relationship with Jesus Christ. He attended the Kingsbury Seventh Day Adventist Church for nearly 30 years where he was a Bible Class teacher and Elder. When he retired to Florida he became the Palm Harbor Churches lay pastor.
Rich is survived by his wife, Bonita; son, Randy (Amy), and two daughters, Lisa Mims and Sabrina (Dave Fitch). Also surviving are two sisters, Kathleen (Mark Crouch) and Karen (Chuck Kelly), and one brother, Gary Nims (Mary Ann). He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Margaret Nims. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Brittany Miller, Yvette (Josh Clark), Christopher Mims, Meagan Nims, Braedon Nims; and two great grandchildren, Hailey Clark and Lakota Clark; as well as many nieces and nephews.
At Rich’s request, there will be no calling hours.
