July 12, 1941 — Jan. 8, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Richard Arthur Guyette, 78, of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born on July 12, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Richard N. and Mary (Pollard) Guyette. He was also predeceased by his sister, Jacqueline Guyette Goldstein.

Rich started his education at the one room Sherman Island School house on Corinth Road with Miss Sara McEchron. Rich went on to graduate from Queensbury High School, class of 1959.

Rich proudly served his country for three years as a paratrooper in the Army with the 325th Battle Group with the 82nd Airborne Division. Following his honorable discharge, he was employed for 31 years with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. After retiring from the USPS, he went on to work security for AMSA Armored, the Town of Lake George and Adirondack Community College.

Rich enjoyed visiting with friends at Kerry’s diner, Thursday night poker games, and most of all time with his family. In his younger years, Rich and his wife, Jean enjoyed many motorcycle trips, bowling and Caribbean vacations. His trip across the United States on his motorcycle gave him many great memories.

He married the love of his life, Jean Thomas on June 3, 1967 and enjoyed 52 years of loving marriage. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean; two sons, Richard J. (AnneMarie) of Queensbury and James E. (Angela) of Roseville, California; grandchildren, Emma, Carter and Rylee; many brothers-in-law, Lee, Les, George (Sandy), Joe (Jenny) Thomas and Harry (Betty) Goldstein; sisters-in-law, Susan (Ed) Shovah and Nancy (Bill) Lunt; plus lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A requiem mass will be celebrated at noon on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls. Rich was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church of the Messiah.

Burial with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13, at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Adirondack Vets House, 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

