July 12, 1941 — Jan. 8, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Richard Arthur Guyette, 78, of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born on July 12, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Richard N. and Mary (Pollard) Guyette. He was also predeceased by his sister, Jacqueline Guyette Goldstein.

Rich started his education at the one room Sherman Island School house on Corinth Road with Miss Sara McEchron. Rich went on to graduate from Queensbury High School, class of 1959.

Rich proudly served his country for three years as a paratrooper in the Army with the 325th Battle Group with the 82nd Airborne Division. Following his honorable discharge, he was employed for 31 years with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. After retiring from the USPS, he went on to work security for AMSA Armored, the Town of Lake George and Adirondack Community College.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rich enjoyed visiting with friends at Kerry’s diner, Thursday night poker games, and most of all time with his family. In his younger years, Rich and his wife, Jean enjoyed many motorcycle trips, bowling and Caribbean vacations. His trip across the United States on his motorcycle gave him many great memories.