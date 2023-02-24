June 3, 1966—Feb. 21, 2023

GRANVILLE — Richard Anthony Rousseau Jr., 56, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his home in Granville, following a short illness.

Born June 3, 1966, in Glens Falls, Dickie was the son of Elizabeth (Winchell) Rousseau of Granville and the late Richard A. Rousseau.

He attended Argyle Central High School.

Dickie was successfully self-employed and well known as “The Shed Guy,” working with the Amish constructing and selling Amish sheds. He ran and organized the Spring Fling at the Mettowee Off Road Extreme Park in Granville, where he enjoyed spending time at the mud park with his friends. Dickie also loved building hot rods and taking long rides on his motorcycle. As a well-known customer of Stewart’s, Dickie loved his lottery and scratch offs, always having a stack of winners nearby. Most importantly, Dickie loved his family. He would often times spend a whole shift at Granville Family Diner, where his daughter is employed, shaking his empty glass for a refill. Dickie will be remembered for his ability to hold a conversation with anyone he met and always being there for those in need.

In addition to his father, Dickie was predeceased by his grandparents, Howard and Bertha Rousseau and Charles and Dena Winchell; his aunts: Alice Hamner, Mary Jane Close, and Joyce Matrow; and his uncles: Elroy Rousseau and Howard Rousseau, Jr.

Survivors include his daughters: Elizabeth Rousseau Manley and Natasha Rousseau and her partner, Josh; his sons: Frisco Rousseau and Nicholas Crum; his mother, Elizabeth Rousseau; his stepson, Joseph Brooks; his stepdaughters: Heather and Kathy Crum; his grandsons, who he adored: Dujon Manley, Jr., Thomas Rousseau, Johnny (Moosey) Machulak; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins; his close friends: Charlie Devino, Dan Fish, Michael Martindale, Ralph; and his childhood friends: Steve and Floyd.

Friends may call Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service will be held in the spring, at Morningside Cemetery in the town of Hartford.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.