Richard Anthony Mason

Aug. 6, 1954 — Nov. 11, 2019
KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN — Richard Mason, 65, passed away unexpectedly in Kagoshima, Japan on Nov. 11, 2019, with his wife by his side. Dick was born in Glens Falls Hospital on Aug. 6, 1954 to Alger and Jane Mason of Cleverdale. Dick grew up in Cleverdale and graduated from Lake George High School in 1972. He attended Hartwick College, earned a B.S. from Albany State and an M.B.A. from the University of Hawaii. He met Motoko Shige while she was a Rotary exchange student. They married on June 8, 1974. He taught English in Japan for over 40 years at five different schools between kindergarten and college, and established the Mason English School. Dick loved Lake George and built his summer home at Takundewide in Cleverdale. He and his family visited each year, often bringing Japanese students to immerse them in American culture. Dick loved being with his family, taking the kids tubing, swimming and fishing and relaxing with beautiful porch views of the lake.
Dick was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Motoko; his daughters, Emily (Mark Kuhrt) and Erika; and his granddaughter, Kyla Kuhrt. He is also survived by his brothers and sister, Stephen (Ann), John (Stephanie), James (Debbie), Robert (Anne), twin Lucile Lucas (Jerry) and William (Lynne); his loving in-laws, the Shiges of Kagoshima, Japan; many nieces and nephews; and a host of longtime friends.
Services were held in Kagoshima, Japan. There will be a service at the lake next summer. Those who wish to make a remembrance in Dick’s name can send a donation to the Lake George Scholarship Association, 381 Canada St.; The Lake George Association, P.O. Box 408; or The Fund for Lake George, P.O. Box 352, all in Lake George, NY 12845.
