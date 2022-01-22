July 1, 1929—Jan. 20, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard Amario Leonelli, Sr. died January 20, 2022, he was 92 years old. He was a lifelong resident of So. Glens Falls, spending his most recent years at The Glen at Hiland Meadows.

Dick was born in the Bronx on July 1, 1929, the middle son of Charles and Lena (Nerone). He graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1947 where he played basketball and football. The basketball team is memorialized in a photo in the local sports Hall of Fame, Massie’s. Dick married the love of his life, Janet Robinson, on October 25, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

After stints at Scott Paper, driving a school bus, waiting tables and tending bar, Dick realized he wasn’t good at taking orders and started his own insurance agency, Shine, Leonelli & Stark Insurance Agency in So. Glens Falls. He was well known in the community, serving on the So. Glens Falls Village Planning Board and as past President of the Rotary Club. He was a member of the Glens Falls Country Club for 50 years and was an avid golfer. He thoroughly enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

He loved traveling with his family and was especially proud of bringing his young family to Italy. Other trips included Scotland, Alaska and the annual family summer vacation to Cape Cod.

Dick was a perfectionist ... when it came to others. He never met a bowl of pasta that was al dente enough, a steak that was cooked right, or a drink that didn’t have too much ice (coins). As persnickety as he could be with some, he was incredibly generous with friends and family. Dick was known for his own language, “Dicksonian.”

At 92 he wanted a new car with all the “dings and bushels”. Dick was a very hard worker and having been a product of the Great Depression, could be a bit frugal. The family could go on-and-on with anecdotes, but if Dad knew we were paying by the word, he would want us to wrap it up.

Survivors include his daughter Mary MacDonald (John) of Branford, CT; son Rick Leonelli (Julie) of So. Glens Falls; and son Dan Leonelli (Missy) of Glastonbury, CT; four grandchildren: Johnny MacDonald of Worchester, MA, Lexie Leonelli of Glastonbury, CT, Grant and Clark Leonelli, of Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs; great-grandson, Jack Davis of Branford, CT; brothers: Harold Leonelli of Schenectady and Charles Leonelli of Lake George; close cousin Freddie Cocchiarella; several nephews and nieces.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Janet, his beloved daughter Claire Leonelli Levin “aka Baby Dolly,” and twin granddaughters Miranda and Lauren Leonelli.

Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., So. Glens Falls, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Ft. Edward, NY.

Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may make a contribution to the Open Door Mission, 47 Lawrence Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.