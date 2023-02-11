Jan. 28, 1938—Feb. 8, 2023

FORT EDWARD — On Feb. 8, 2023, Richard Allen Donovan, 85, left his earthly life and went to be with his Lord.

Richard was born on Jan. 28, 1938 to Bernard and Vilitta Donovan. He grew up on Cherry Street in the East End of Glens Falls and attended St. Mary’s Academy until high school when he transferred to Glens Falls High School and graduated in 1957. Dick was always proud to say he attended both of these great institutions and still proudly wore his Indians regalia when he attended the high school games of his grandchildren.

After high school, Dick left for Fort Dix in New Jersey to complete basic training for the United States Army.

Dick was married to his high school sweetheart, Lorraine Rivers, on Jan. 31, 1959. They were married for 34 years until she passed in 1993. He then later found love again and married Sandra Gilman in 2001.

Dick was employed at A&P Supermarket from the ‘50s until they closed in the area in the late ‘70s. He was then employed for many years at Barber’s Market in Glens Falls before ending his retail career with Advanced Auto, where he worked as a delivery person and retail in-store worker. Dick always had an amazing work ethic and gave 100% to any employer he worked for.

During his retirement, he worked part time to keep active and busy. He also found his favorite pastime of riding his motorcycle all over the area visiting family and friends and just enjoying the feeling of riding in the wind. He also loved walking his dog Molly every day, whom he is now reunited with.

His greatest joy and proudest moments were following his beloved grandchildren as they grew through the years. He could always be found cheering them on at their various sporting events, school ceremonies, graduations and everything in between. Family was everything to him.

Along with his parents and his wife, Lorraine, Dick was predeceased by his three loving older sisters: Ilene Donovan Harrington, Joyce Donovan Rivers and her husband Joseph Rivers, and Georgianna Donovan Carpenter and her husband Floyd “Red” Carpenter.

Surviving him are his wife of 21 years, Sandra Donovan; his two daughters: Susan Wright Collett and Constance (Charles) Meehan; his grandchildren: Alicia Wright, Alexander (Madeline) Wright, Brendan Meehan and Stephanie Meehan; and his great-granddaughter, Vivian Wright. Also surviving him are his stepchildren: Shelly Schiher (Keith), and Lisa (Jason) Taylor; and step-grandchildren: Brooke Schiher, Michael Schiher, Sydney Taylor (Daniel) and Madison Taylor; and step-great-grandchildren: Alisa, Adrianna and Bentley Schiher and Kendall and Scout Sparks.

According to his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A Christian Mass of Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls on Feb. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m.

A burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery will be held in the spring and a celebration of his wonderful life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to give a special thanks to High Peaks Hospice, especially Lisa, Patti and Lorraine.

Donations can be made in Richards name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish a special remembrance could be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.