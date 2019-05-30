September 20, 1931 — May 27, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Richard Allen Culver, 87, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Crescent Manor in Bennington. Born Sept. 20, 1931 in Easton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Richard and Jennie (Keller) Culver. Richard attended Cambridge Central School and served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.
He worked for GLF, which became Agway, in Salem as a truck driver, retiring after many years of service. Richard was a member of the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion in Cambridge. He enjoyed visiting American Legion Posts in many states. He could often be seen at the Coila Garage with his buddies, helping repair things.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Robert Culver.
He is survived by his sister, Marian Wilbur of Greenwich; and many nieces and nephews.
Military honors will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.