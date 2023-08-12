Aug. 27, 1963—Aug. 9, 2023

CAMBRIDGE — Richard Abodeely Headwell, 59, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Granville.

He was born Aug. 27, 1963 in Glens Falls the son of Robert and Irene (Worner) Headwell of Cambridge.

Richard attended Cambridge Central School and graduated from BOCES in 1984.

He worked at CWI in Glens Falls for 26 years until they closed. He attended Battenkill Community Services in Greenwich for nine years.

Richard was very active and competitive. He loved to sing and dance, go bowling, horseback riding and looked forward to attending the Washington County Fair each year. Richard loved to go snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, swimming at the lake where he would enjoy his paddle boat.

He participated in the Special Olympics where he played softball would compete in running and the long jump.

Richard was a 4H member and loved Mickey Mouse and Santa Claus. He loved Disney World which he visited 13 times. August was a month-long celebration of Richard’s birthday each year.

In addition to his parents, Robert and Irene; Richard is survived by his siblings: Robert Headwell, Jr. (Cynthia), Lisa Headwell D’Acchille (Jerry), Roy Headwell (Tammy) and Debbie Maguire (Mark); nieces and nephews: Sean (Katherine), Robert III (Katie), Laurel, Jeffrey (Alison), Cody (Sarah), Jake (Cecelia), Michaela (Kevin), Lucian (Caroline), Linnea, Lucia, Megan (Jon), Autumn, Anna, David and Jennifer; great-nieces and nephews: Jackson, Skylar, Robert IV, Harper, Vivian, Vincent, Charlie, Oliver, Finnegan and Holden; a special friend, Terri Ennis.

Calling hours are from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at New Skete Monastery, 273 New Skete Lane, Cambridge.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at New Skete Monastery with interment to follow in the New Skete Cemetery.

A special thank you to the Granview ARC, Dr. Pender and Carol Byron for their compassion and care given to Richard.

Memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to New Skete Monastery, PO Box 128, Cambridge, NY 12816, Battenkill Community Services, 2549 State Route 40, Greenwich, NY 12834 or the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.

To share a memory or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.