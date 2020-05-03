Richard A. "The Colonel" Willmen

In 1975 Richard and Joy purchased the Colonel Williams Motor Inn which they ran for 40 years before their retirement. He was known for his cleanliness, strict rules and “kick-out” stories while running the motel. Many of his friends would laugh while reading some of the reviews which many people would write to the “Colonel” to remind him that the war was over. Over the years he had many guests and friends that would only stay with him because of the high standards he had. He built the motel from a Motor Inn to the Colonel Williams Resort, with many amenities including pools, hot tubs, and childrens’ playground for his guests to enjoy. He ran a tight ship! He also operated Colonel Williams Country Store on the same property as the motel.