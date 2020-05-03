Richard A. "The Colonel" Willmen

Oct. 14, 1938 — April 17, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Richard Willmen passed away on Friday April 17, 2020 in the comfort of his own home.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1938 in Albany, son of Arnold and Margaret (Place) Willmen. Mr. Willmen attended Lake George Schools and graduated from South Broward School in Florida. While in school he was active in student council, varsity club, wheel club and a member of the state all star basketball team. After high school Richard went to the University of Miami graduating with a business degree.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country reaching the rank as a lieutenant. Richard served as an undertaker While in the military. When asked about the job he said he loved it because no one bothered him and he could drive off the base with the hearse whenever he wanted. Mr. Willmen returned to his beloved Lake George Area and worked as a claims adjuster for Glens Falls Insurance Co.
In April of 1967 he married the love of his life Joyce “Joy’ Willmen and together they raised two children. Richard was very active in local politics, serving as a Lake George Town Board Member, aiding in the creation of many zoning laws that are still in effect today. He also helped in the development of the Senior Center, Court House, Economic Development, Trolley System and the Evergreen Cemetery. He also helped create Usher Park on the east side of Lake George, as well as a youth soccer coach and little league coach and director for the Lake George School System and the Soap Box Derby.
In 1975 Richard and Joy purchased the Colonel Williams Motor Inn which they ran for 40 years before their retirement. He was known for his cleanliness, strict rules and “kick-out” stories while running the motel. Many of his friends would laugh while reading some of the reviews which many people would write to the “Colonel” to remind him that the war was over. Over the years he had many guests and friends that would only stay with him because of the high standards he had. He built the motel from a Motor Inn to the Colonel Williams Resort, with many amenities including pools, hot tubs, and childrens’ playground for his guests to enjoy. He ran a tight ship! He also operated Colonel Williams Country Store on the same property as the motel.
Mr. Willmen and his long-time friend, Neal Caple, partnered together to form Lake George Destinations, a video Lake George Tour to promote business to the Lake George Area.
Richard and Joy spent 30 years wintering in Anguilla (eastern Caribbean) where they made life long friends and became part of the island. After selling the motel, they traveled extensively, visiting 49 states, traveling the back roads of America, meeting many unique and interesting people. They also traveled to China and Normandy, France.
In addition to their traveling they were members of the American Red Cross, traveling to many disaster areas including New Orleans and Houston helping wherever needed. Both were members of the Church of the Good Shepard in Glens Falls, NY
Richard was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife Joy who passed away in May of 2019.
Richard is survived by his daughter Jennifer, his son Scott (Cynthia) and many friends. The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice and Kim’s Home Care for making their Dad’s final days comfortable and peaceful.
Services will be held later this summer at a time to be announced. Internment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George, NY.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.