March 5, 1958 — Aug. 14, 2020

NORTH CREEK — Richard A. “Rick” Washburn, 62, of state Route 28, passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at his home following a long illness.

Born March 5, 1958 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Aussie and Vera Louise (Russell) Washburn.

Rick had a love for old cars and was well known in the area as a great mechanic. He was self-employed for the majority of his life but did spend a few years working with Dale Millington which he enjoyed.

He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and many friends.

Before his illness, anyone that hung out with Rick was guaranteed to have a good time and a lot of laughs.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Ken Washburn whom he dearly missed.