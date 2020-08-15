You have permission to edit this article.
March 5, 1958 — Aug. 14, 2020

NORTH CREEK — Richard A. “Rick” Washburn, 62, of state Route 28, passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at his home following a long illness.

Born March 5, 1958 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Aussie and Vera Louise (Russell) Washburn.

Rick had a love for old cars and was well known in the area as a great mechanic. He was self-employed for the majority of his life but did spend a few years working with Dale Millington which he enjoyed.

He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and many friends.

Before his illness, anyone that hung out with Rick was guaranteed to have a good time and a lot of laughs.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Ken Washburn whom he dearly missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sheila (Wisell) Washburn and their son, Richard Washburn and his companion, Christen, of North Creek; his granddaughter, Adrianna; his sister, Jane and her husband, Jarett; his brother, Bob Washburn and his wife, Mary; his sister-in-law, Doll Washburn; his nieces and nephews: Tara, Trish, Nicole, Andilynn, Ken, Jr., Robert, Austin and Nick. He is also survived by his cherished friends: Richard Hill, Mike and Kevin Kinnarney, and Gary Colburn as well as many cousins.

At Rick’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

He would ask for all to enjoy the time they have with their family while you can because that time is precious.

