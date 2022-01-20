Richard A. Lempert

1932-2022

LAKE GEORGE/DALLAS, TX — Dick Lempert died in Dallas, TX on Jan. 12, 2022 at 89.

Born in Brooklyn in 1932, Dick graduated Columbia College (‘53), Columbia Law School (‘55) and served as a Coast Guard Officer stationed in Manhattan and Alaska. He began in admiralty law practice, later including aviation, international, corporate and commercial litigation, oil and gas, banking, law firm management, arbitration. He was Senior Vice-President International and General Counsel of American Airlines (1963-89). Later a shareholder at Johnson & Gibbs (1989-91), Principal/Managing Director, Founder of McKool Smith P.C. and eventually Arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association.

Dick was admitted to the New York Bar in 1959, Texas Bar in 1979, a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Association, licensed to practice in the U.S. Court of Appeals, Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, Northern District of Texas, U.S Court of Appeals: Second and Fifth and the District of Columbia Circuits, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Initially, Dick resided in Douglas Manor, NY with his wife of 66 years Mary Lou and their children Jeanne and Peter who survive him. Dick was a member of the Douglaston Club, Douglaston Yacht Squadron, Manor Association President and Union League Club. Later Dick spent 43 years in Texas. He served on the Dallas Symphony Board, Dallas Chamber Music Associations, Brook Hollow Golf Club, a Director and Chairman of the American Airlines Employees Federal Credit Union, and Vice-Chairman, President and General Counsel of AMR Energy Corporation.

A world traveler, lifelong athlete and sailor, Dick collected books, marine objects, raised Labrador Retrievers and enjoyed classical music. He was an amazing man and passionate about his family. We love him and will forever bear him in our hearts.