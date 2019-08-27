March 5, 1948 — Aug. 17, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Richard A. Lane Sr., of Queensbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, unexpectedly at his home.
Born March 5, 1948 in Burlington, Vermont, the son of Marilyn (Lane) Lewis and grandson of Kenneth Lane.
He attended the Professional Career Development Institute and received The Professional VCR Repair Program diploma from the school of VCR repair.
Richard was an avid fan of Yankee baseball, New York Giants and Notre Dame College football. He enjoyed watching “I Love Lucy,” “The Honeymooners,” Little League World Series, college softball, listening to music and feeding the squirrels. Richard could fix anyone’s VCR; dance the night away and loved the holidays, especially cooking holiday meals. His greatest love was his family and friends, making many memories around bonfires, during camping adventures and attending the balloon festival. Richard always stayed “cozy” in the winter and enjoyed spending time with his favorite four-legged companion, his dog, Prince.
In addition to his mother and grandfather, he was predeceased by his grandmother, Clara Lane; and sister, Rebecca Spaulding.
Survivors include his son, Richard A. (Margaret) Lane Jr. of Wilton; daughter, Mindy (Michael Creeden) Lane of Clearwater, Florida; son, Robert Lane of Hudson Falls; daughter, Christine (Christopher Jackson) Lane of Gansevoort; and daughter, Corinne (Steve Vaughn) Smith of Corinth. He is also survived by his brother, William (Kathy) Lewis of Wilton; sister, Joyce Lewis of Glens Falls; sister, Mary (Fred) Hopkins of Corinth; and brother, Edward (Patti) Lewis of Ocala, Florida. In addition, his grandchildren, Zachary, Tia, Paige, Christopher, Brayden, Raymond, Jade, Vanessa, Nicholas, Trinity and Arianna; several great-grandchildren; and tons of nieces, nephews and cousins will miss him dearly. His also leaves behind his high school sweetheart and mother of his children, Karen M. Gilman, whom he married on Dec. 14, 1968.
Funeral services and burial were held for family and friends on Friday at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Those who wish, may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
