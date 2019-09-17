July 3, 1940 — Aug. 14, 2019 HUDSON FALLS — Richard A. Keech, 79, of Hudson Falls, passed away at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward on Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, 2019.
Born on July 3, 1940 at the Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of the late Allen and Marjorie (Frost) Keech.
Richard was a member of the Kingsbury Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kingsbury. For about 35 years, he was also a school teacher in the Seventh Day Adventist School System.
Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, reading, playing games and solving Sudoku puzzles.
He was the loving husband, of the late Rita (Covey) Keech.
Survivors include his brother, Curtis Keech and his wife, Clare; his sister, Debbie Keech; his children, Michelle (Keech) Howes and her husband, Brad, Sheryl (Keech) Collier and her husband, Bret, Timothy Keech and Brian Keech; his grandchildren, Nathan, Olivia, Anna, Martin and Sage; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Richard’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Kingsbury Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3991 Route 4 in Hudson Falls.
The family suggests that donations in Richard’s name be made to the Kingsbury Seventh Day Adventist School, 3991 Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
