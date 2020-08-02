Richard A. (Dick) McKinney

Although Dick himself was not a veteran, he was very proud that five of his nine children served their country. Dick worked at Nibco in South Glens Falls. He then went to work for Ceiba Geigy. He retired early from Ciba Geigy and then attended the machinist course at BOCES in Hudson Falls. He was very proud of his grade, 98.7, when he completed the course. He went on to work for Doty Machine Works as a machinist until his second retirement. After that he kept busy by helping his children with all their various projects and passed on all his knowledge and wisdom to them.