Nov. 16, 1934 — July 28, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Richard A. (Dick) McKinney, 85, of Campell Drive, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Born on November 16, 1934 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Gerald E. and Lorena A. (Bentley) McKinney.
Dick was a 1952 graduate of South Glens Falls High School. During his high school years, he met his future wife, Patricia J. Lewis, at a roller-skating rink. On July 1, 1956, they were married.
Although Dick himself was not a veteran, he was very proud that five of his nine children served their country. Dick worked at Nibco in South Glens Falls. He then went to work for Ceiba Geigy. He retired early from Ciba Geigy and then attended the machinist course at BOCES in Hudson Falls. He was very proud of his grade, 98.7, when he completed the course. He went on to work for Doty Machine Works as a machinist until his second retirement. After that he kept busy by helping his children with all their various projects and passed on all his knowledge and wisdom to them.
Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. He enjoyed working on the pit crew for the #97 Kearns Race Car. Dick also enjoyed watching NASCAR, bird watching from the living room window and most recently, spending weekends at camp. He renewed his love for fishing on Brant Lake near his camp. He was an avid Wheel of Fortune watcher and was very good at solving all the puzzles before the contestants.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 574 in Hudson Falls. Dick was also a member of the bingo committee. He very much enjoyed his Friday nights at the legion, selling bingo cards and made many friends there.
Dick was a very laid back, easy going, big-hearted guy and all his children and grandchildren’s friends considered him their “Pa”. If you knew him, you loved him.
In addition to his parents, Dick was welcomed to heaven by his wife, Patricia (Pat); his brothers, James and Wilmer (Bill) and his sister, Barbara Jean Tabernilla.
Survivors include his nine children, Gary (Toni-Jean) McKinney, Richard “Andy” (Cindy) McKinney, Steve McKinney and his significant other, Nancy Rabine, Tim (Kay) McKinney, Laurie McKinney, Tom McKinney, Tony (Christy) McKinney, Cathy (Ron) Tessier and George (Angie) McKinney; his grandchildren, Gary (Theresa), Brian (Jodelle) , Eric (Happy), Rick, John, Sean, Heather, Michelle (Marvin), Geneieve (Shak), Christina, Ryan (Nicole), Emily, Ashlee, Hope (Joel), Cortney (Nick), Jarrid, Alyssa (Jared), Ian, Marty, Noah, Whayette and Carson; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; also his siblings, Gerald (Skip) McKinney, Beatrice Moss, Margaret (Peg) Bromwell, Dorothy (Dot) Ray, Ruth Dobler; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and his beloved puppy dog, “Sally”.
Friends may call Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. Due to the current pandemic, the funeral home may only allow 35 visitors in the building at one time. Everyone must wear a mask and maintain social distance.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Southside Cemetery in the town of Moreau.
Dick’s family would like to thank Rita All, NP, doctors and staff at Fort Edward Kingsbury Health Center for their kindness and care given to dad over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Dick may be sent to the American Lung Association, 418 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207, the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
