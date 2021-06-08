Oct. 5, 1954—June 4, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Richard A. “Dic” Lackey, 66, of Hudson Falls, passed away on June 4, 2021.
Born October 5, 1954 in Randolph, VT, he was the son of the late Roland J. Lackey and Joyce A. Warner.
For most of his life, Dic was employed as a truck driver. He had a passion for driving truck and enjoyed traveling the country while working. Dic was a hard worker, but always made time for his friends and family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Besides his parents, Dic was predeceased by his brother, Clinton Lackey.
Survivors include his daughters: Mallory Towne of Pittsfield, NH and Christie Lackey of Hudson Falls; his grandson, Deacon Washburn; his stepfather, Keith Warner; his brother, Philip Lackey of VT; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the home of Mark and Michelle Miller, 108 Hendee Rd., in the town of Kingsbury.
The graveside service will be held 1 p.m., July 10, 2021, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph, VT.
Memorial donations in memory of Dic may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
