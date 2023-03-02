Nov. 28, 1949—Feb. 24, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Richard A. Carpenter, 73, passed away very peacefully Friday Feb. 24, 2023, at his home with his wife, Sue, daughter, Lauren and brother-in-law, Pat at his side.

Born Nov. 28, 1949, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Floyd and Georgianna (Donovan) Carpenter.

In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by an infant daughter, Riki Carpenter; his brothers: David Carpenter and Rheal (Emma) Carpenter; his sisters: Kathleen McCullen, and Debbie (Lucky) Robbins.

Richard was the oldest of eight children. He loved and was loved by all his siblings. He is survived by his sister, Laurie (Pat) Malone; and two brothers: Daniel (Rosemary) Carpenter and Jamie (Joan) Carpenter.

Also left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Susan Dessaint; daughters: Melanie Manney, Kathy Troumbley, and Jennifer Carpenter; his son, Joseph Carpenter; and youngest daughter, Lauren “Kate” Carpenter.

Richard attended Glens Falls School and forever reminisced about the great times growing up on the East Side of Glens Falls.

After high school, Rick proudly served his country in the United States Army. Joining in 1967, he was stationed at Fort Meade with active duty in the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge in 1970.

Rick was always ready for a good time with the “gang” partying at Sully’s or in the Shelving Rock area camping, boating and who knows what.

Rick drove tractor-trailers cross country for many companies in the area. Ace being the last prior to retiring. He also worked in computer programming for CAE Screen Plates.

Rick was a proud veteran, visiting Washington, DC every Memorial Day to join in with the celebration, visit the Vietnam Wall and Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally. He always made it possible for a friend or family member to join him on these weekends. We all thank him for sharing this experience with us.

With all his driving experience Rick was nicknamed “Ricky Roadmap” by his friend Dana. If you ever found yourself lost on the road, just call Ricky and he was sure to help you find your way back home.

Rick and Sue recently completed visiting all 50 states during their time together. They were married on Pahoehoe Beach, HI on June 18, 2013. Rick, being a dedicated Raiders fan, was able to fulfill his bucket list this year on New Year’s Day by attending the Raider home game at the Alliance Stadium in Las Vegas.

Rick loved music of the ‘50s and ‘60s playing it nonstop for 6,000 miles driving to and from Vegas. For hours he would sit driving and singing, even adding his own lyrics to the song. He was fun, funny and always made sure everyone around him had a good time.

This past fall Rick enjoyed watching his youngest grandsons: King, Kassius, and Brayden, play soccer. They always had a fun time riding with Grandpa on his scooter. He always would let them drive!

When Rick wasn’t running the roads, he enjoyed being home. He could make one hell of a good pot of chili. Joe and Katie frequently teased him to make his famous (secret recipe) eye of the round roast.

He leaves a hole in the hearts of his family and friends whom he always entertained with his stories and sense of humor. Rick very much loved all his children. Each of them was very special to him. He truly will be missed by all who loved him so much including his 4-legged sweetheart Roxy.

When Rick’s health declined, Rick’s last wish was to be able to go home from the hospital. Sue and the family would like to thank Glens Falls Hospital staff, especially Rick’s respiratory therapist Dave, Tom, Jess and Judy and others for making this possible. Also, thanks to palliative care, hospice and the 4 West staff for the support and dedication during this difficult time.

“No Place Like Home”

Rest Easy My Love.

At Richard’s request there will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on June 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St. in Glens Falls. Rite of committal with military honors will follow the mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held following the burial at Eagles Club A.E.R.I.E. #2486, Main St., South Glens Falls. Memorial donations in Richard’s memory can be made to Adirondack Vets House, Inc., 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Richard’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.