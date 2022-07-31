Aug. 23, 1944—July 23, 2022

LAFARGEVILLE — Richard A. Bartlett, 77, passed away at his home in LaFargeville, Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Dick was born in Chestertown, Aug. 23, 1944, son of W, Harry and Inez M. (Cooper) Bartlett. He was a graduate of Chestertown High School and Morrisville ATC, with a degree in horticulture. He received his bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Management from Cornell University in 1968. He entered an internship with Cornell’s Colombia Peace Corps Program.

On Jan. 18, 1969 he married Maureen L. Fitchette in Ithaca.

Dick taught heavy equipment and forest management for BOCES, in Johnstown, NY and worked for Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge for the Fish and Wildlife Service for several years.

The couple served in the Peace Corps in Columbia, South America. Dick and Maureen, upon returning to the United States, moved to Vermont, where he worked for Old Fox Chemicals in Branden, VT. He developed an interest in dairy farming and purchased his in-laws’ dairy farm in LaFargeville (Timberdoodle Farm). He retired at the age of 52 from dairy farming then continued to work DeLuke’s Garden Center, Clayton.

Dick was a member of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, NNY Agricultural Historical Society, where he held several positions, and Jefferson County Water Resource Board. He was awarded Conservation Farmer of the Year. He was an avid hunter, loved to work in the woods, and came from a family of loggers.

He was President for 17 years of the Thousand Islands Bluegrass Preservation Society. He was instrumental in bringing the Bluegrass Festival to Stone Mills Museum and the Bluegrass Winter-Get-Away to Bonnie Castle, Alexandria Bay. He was proud to bring many musicians together from the United States and Canada for the festivals. He played guitar, fiddle, mandolin and stand up bass. Dick formed the bluegrass band “Rivergrass,” members included Maureen and several Canadian musicians. He enjoyed mentoring young musicians and was an inspiration to many.

Dick is survived by his wife, Maureen; his daughter Angela V. Cipullo, and husband John, Clayton; and son Jesse Stuart Bartlett, LaFargeville; he also has two granddaughters: Mikayla and Adelaide; and several nieces and nephews. His two brothers, Robert E. and William H. Bartlett, predeceased him.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at DeLuke’s Garden Center, New York state Route 12 beginning at noon.

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Dick’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to NNY Agricultural Historical Society, attn. Church Restoration Fund, PO Box 108, LaFargeville, NY 13656.