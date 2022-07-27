Richard A. Bartlett

Aug. 23, 1944 - July 23, 2022

LAFARGEVILLE - Richard A. Bartlett, 77, passed away at his home in LaFargeville Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Dick was born in Chestertown August 23, 1944, son of W. Harry and Inez M. (Cooper) Bartlett. He was a graduate of Chestertown High School and Morrisville ATC. He received his Bachelor's degree in Wildlife Management from Cornell University in 1968. While at Cornell he interned in the Colombian Peace Corps program.

On January 18, 1969 he married Maureen L. Fitchette in Ithaca.

Dick taught heavy equipment and forest management for BOCES, Johnstown and worked for Iroquois National Wildlife Preserve for the Fish and Wildlife Service for several years.

After his marriage, the couple served in the Peace Corps in Columbia, South America. After returning to the United States, Dick and Maureen moved to Vermont where he worked for Old Fox Chemicals, Branden, VT and he developed an interest in dairy farming. He then purchased his in-laws dairy farm in LaFargeville, Timberdoodle Farm. After retiring from dairy farming, Dick worked for DeLuke's Garden Center, Clayton.

Dick was a member of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, NNY Agricultural Historical Society, where he held several positions, and Jefferson County Water Resource Board. He was awarded Outstanding Farmer of the Year. He was an avid hunter, loved to work in the woods, and came from a family of loggers.

He was President, for 17 years, of 1000 Islands Bluegrass Preservation Society. He was instrumental in bringing the Bluegrass Festival to Stone Mills and the Bluegrass Winter-Get-Away to Bonnie Castle. He was proud to bring many musicians together, from the United States and Canada, for the festivals. He played guitar, fiddle, mandolin and stand up bass. Dick formed the bluegrass band Rivergrass, members of the band included his wife and several Canadian musicians. He enjoyed mentoring young musicians and was an inspiration to many.

Along with his wife, Maureen; Dick is survived by his daughter Angela V. Cipullo and husband John, Clayton; son Jesse Stuart Bartlett, LaFargeville; two granddaughters: Mikayla and Adelaide; and several nieces and nephews; his two brothers: Robert E. and William H. Bartlett, predeceased him.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at DeLuke's Garden Center beginning at noon.

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Dick's family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to NNY Agricultural Historical Society, attn. Church Restoration Fund, PO Box 108, LaFargeville, NY 13656.