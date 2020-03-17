Rich Pennock Jr.

Multifaceted and adventurous, Rich loved all sports and hobbies including basketball, baseball, football, snowmobiling, boating, jet skiing, golfing, riding ATVs and was a diehard fan of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. Rich played basketball with his son, Devin every Tuesday and Thursday night on a men’s league. He enjoyed cooking and baking, daily physical fitness, photography and designing kitchens and bathrooms for 30 plus years. Most of all, he loved working on racecars with his father and brother, and racing modified dirt cars using No. 38. He loved his dogs, Sunny and Kobe, and his most recent rescue, Lucy. He continuously worked hard to take care of and support his family and to achieve his goals, each year being bigger than the last. He enjoyed summers up in Schroon Lake, flipping the kids off the tube by day and making s’mores by night. Rich valued spending time with his cousins and family in Texas and looked forward to yearly family vacations to Myrtle Beach and Florida. He loved country music, never living a moment without the radio on. Rich was most proud of his family and cherished one-on-one time spent together with his daughter, Lauren. He especially loved cooking breakfast on Sundays for his kids.