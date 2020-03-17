Jan. 10, 1964 — March 12, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Rich Pennock Jr., 56, of Queensbury, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Jan. 10, 1964 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Richard Pennock Sr. of Warrensburg and the late Delia (Flores) Pennock.
Rich was raised and educated in Warrensburg and was a graduate of Warrensburg High School, Class of 1982.
He continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College.
Rich was employed by Kadais Kitchen & Bath Showroom until, at a young age, he purchased the business and renamed it Pennocks Kitchen & Bath. He owned and operated his business for more than 20 years until his retirement at 55.
Multifaceted and adventurous, Rich loved all sports and hobbies including basketball, baseball, football, snowmobiling, boating, jet skiing, golfing, riding ATVs and was a diehard fan of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. Rich played basketball with his son, Devin every Tuesday and Thursday night on a men’s league. He enjoyed cooking and baking, daily physical fitness, photography and designing kitchens and bathrooms for 30 plus years. Most of all, he loved working on racecars with his father and brother, and racing modified dirt cars using No. 38. He loved his dogs, Sunny and Kobe, and his most recent rescue, Lucy. He continuously worked hard to take care of and support his family and to achieve his goals, each year being bigger than the last. He enjoyed summers up in Schroon Lake, flipping the kids off the tube by day and making s’mores by night. Rich valued spending time with his cousins and family in Texas and looked forward to yearly family vacations to Myrtle Beach and Florida. He loved country music, never living a moment without the radio on. Rich was most proud of his family and cherished one-on-one time spent together with his daughter, Lauren. He especially loved cooking breakfast on Sundays for his kids.
Rich is survived by his son, Devin Pennock; his daughter, Lauren Pennock; his father, Richard E. Pennock Sr.; his sisters, Debbie (Kevin) Clark and Dianne (Frank) Butler; his brother, Dennis Pennock; his nephews and nieces, Jamie Martindale, Kristin Irish, Delia (Brian) Tabano, Codi (Katlyn) Pennock, Jordan Pennock; along with extended nieces and nephews; the mother of his children and former wife, Carmela Malcolm; and his companion, Bridget Demarco.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Interment will be in Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
