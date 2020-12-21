Rhonda Sharp

Aug. 27, 1956—Dec. 19, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Rhonda Sharp, 64, of County Rt. 41, passed away at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 27, 1956 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Clifford Cook of Fort Edward and the late Marlene P. (Jones) Cook.

Rhonda attended St. Joseph’s school as a child and graduated from Fort Edward Central School in 1974. She went on to work at multiple medical device manufacturing facilities, most recently at Bates Industries.

On May 3, 1975, she married Richard Sharp at the St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

Rhonda enjoyed her dogs, holiday and family parties, the beach, boating, sunbathing, and most of all spending time with her family and grandkids.