Aug. 16, 1971—May 29, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Rhonda Grace Chartrand, 50, of Glens Falls died unexpectedly, Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Rhonda was born in Glens Falls on August 16, 1971, the daughter of the late Ronald Chartrand and Grace (Ross) Chartrand.

She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1989. In high school, Rhonda was an accomplished track and field athlete, holding Glens Falls High School’s shot put record for decades.

Rhonda worked at CR Bard in Glens Falls and then worked several years as a manager in the retail food and beverage industry.

She enjoyed traveling, especially family trips to North Adams, MA, Maine and Florida, and her dream trip to Italy, where she visited the Vatican and saw the Pope.

Rhonda had an incredible sense of humor and an unmatchable quick wit. She was a loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law and doting aunt. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents Ronald and Grace Chartrand, several aunts and uncles predecease her.

Rhonda is survived by her brother, Anthony Poulos (Sandra); her sister, Carolyn Chartrand; her nieces: Jacquelyn White (Nathanial) and Stephanie Hamel (Aaron); her grandnieces and grandnephew: Evelyn Hamel, Layla Hamel, Lake White and Lincoln White; her aunts: Isabel Woodcock, Shirley Griffin and Phyllis Dunn; and several cousins. Rhonda is also survived by her companion, Dion Kasper.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will be immediately following the Mass in Union Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to take place after the burial at 1:30 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.