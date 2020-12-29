BAYSIDE – Rhoda M. “Peg” Herman, 94, of Bayside, Queens, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Born on March 8, 1926 in London, England, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Anne (Lancashire) Cheney.
Peg grew up in London, England during World War II where she met her future husband, Henry Herman, who was serving in the American Army. They were married following the war. They resided in New York City where they lived and raised their family. They also spent their summers in Hadley.
Peg was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is pre-deceased by her husband, Henry, and her son-in-law Ronald Chassner. She is survived by her three daughters: Patricia Rosenberg (David), Jo-Anne Chassner (Phil), and Nancy Martinchuk (Steven) of Bayside; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Druck; as well as a large extended family both in the U.S. and Great Britain.
Peg was the rare blend of kindness, goodness and loveliness. She devoted her life to those she loved and we will hold her in our hearts forever.
For those who wish to make a donation, please do so to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
