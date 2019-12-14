Jan. 15, 1970 — Dec. 6, 2019

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Rheal Joseph Carpenter, 49, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on Dec. 6, 2019.

He was born in Glens Falls, New York, to Floyd and Georgianna Carpenter. Rheal graduated from Glens Falls High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Plattsburgh State University, New York, and earned his MBA from Florida Atlantic University.

He was most recently employed as the Dean of Business and Technology at Indian River State College. Prior to this administrative position, he taught business, accounting, and finance classes at many of the IRSC campuses.

He is survived by his wife, Emma, and his two children, Gabrielle and Jack. He is loved and will be missed by his many brothers, sisters, and extended family and friends.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls.