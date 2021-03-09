Reynaldo "Rey" Y. Torres

Dec. 7, 1940—Feb. 22, 2021

DIAMOND BAR, CA—Reynaldo Ylagan Torres, 80, died on February 22, 2021, after several years of suffering with pulmonary fibrosis. Rey was born on December 7, 1940, in Batangas, Philippines.

He was gifted with a keen intelligence, artistic sensitivity, and a love of singing. His passion for sketching and drawing led him to study Architecture at the University of Santo Tomas (St. Thomas Aquinas) in Manila, Philippines. He then worked in Vietnam and Guam, where he met his future wife, Princesita Reyes. They were married at the Cathedral in Guam on February 24, 1968, and eventually moved to Southern California, where they raised their three children: Portia, Rendell, and Prances.

Rey was a deeply prayerful Catholic man, a devoted husband, and a loving father who always desired the best for his family—not necessarily the finest material things but excellence in eternal things that matter to God. He was known among relatives and friends as a humble, cheerful, friendly man who could also be quite the jokester. He loved to drive his family to Yosemite and other national parks for annual camping trips and later visited various continents, often engaging with locals, especially with his sympathetic heart for the poor, the suffering, and those whom the world ignores or discards.