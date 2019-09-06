March 2, 1946 — Sept. 3, 2019
WELLSBORO, Penn. — Reverend L. Duaine Allen, 73, of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, was taken by the Lord at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
A graduate of Johnsburg Central High School in North Creek and John Wesley University in Owosso, Michigan; he completed his master’s and doctoral studies at California School of Theology in Glendale, California. He began his pastoral ministries in 1964, by receiving a Local Preacher’s License from the Wesleyan Church in Bakers Mills, and his first professional ministry at the Wesleyan Church in Corinth in 1970, with ordination in 1972.
On June 10, 1967, Duaine married Pamela J. Tice of Rockford, Illinois. They spent 52 years ministering by faith together in 10 states.
Pastor Allen was born in Glens Falls on March 2, 1946. He is the first-born son of the late Lester E. and Rose D. (Dalaba) Allen. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Angela (Allen) Noel.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Pamela; and their six children and 22 grandchildren, Rebekah (Sanjeev) Kuriakose, Eliana, Talya and Aliza of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Jonathan (Laura) Allen, Jacob, Joshua, Nathaniel, Caleb, Hannah, Caitlyn and Ezra of Blossburg, Pennsylvania, Michael (Carol) Allen, Joshua, David, Anna, Timothy, Esther, Elisha and Joseph of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, Stephen (Lynn) Allen, Karis, Shiloh and Jonah of Leesburg, Virginia, Peter (Julie) Allen, Annabelle and Matthew of Great Mills, Maryland and Sarah (Chris) Allen of Canadian, Texas; his brothers and sisters, Ronald (Kathleen) Allen, Timothy (Cindy) Allen, Kenneth (Rosalie) Allen, Roy (Julia) Allen, Pamela (Eugene) Mulligan and Carol (Roger) Lewis; and hosts of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call upon the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Sodom Community Church in Johnsburg. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and interment will be at the Mill Creek Cemetery on Garnet Lake Road in Johnsburg, with Rev. Ronald N. Allen officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
Condolences may be sent directly to the family through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
