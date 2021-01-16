Oct. 27, 1924—Jan. 10, 2021
QUEENSBURY – Reverend Dr. Gurney O. Gutekunst, Jr., 96, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, from Covid-19.
Beloved and devoted husband of Dorothy; son of Gurney and Clara Gutekunst; father of Ann Valanzuolo of Longview, WA, David Gutekunst of Marina Del Rey, CA, and Claire Perlman Gutekunst and her husband Arthur Perlman of Yonkers, NY; grandfather of Kristin and Devon Gutekunst, Brian Valanzuolo and Jason and Jeremy Gutekunst Perlman; brother of Erath Matheson; uncle of many nieces and nephews; and friend and companion to his devoted dog, Pal.
Gurney was born in Buffalo, New York, on October 27, 1924 and grew up in Detroit, MI. After graduating from high school in 1942, he enlisted in the Army and undertook an accelerated program of study in chemistry at the University of Michigan, earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in two and a half years. He then was assigned to a team of chemists working on atomic energy for the Manhattan Project, rising to the position of Team Leader in Dayton, OH.
Though his interest in science continued throughout his life, Gurney’s greatest passions were of the spirit. After receiving an M.A. in humanities at the University of Michigan, he enrolled in Union Theological Seminary in New York, where he received an M.A. in Theology. He continued his studies in theology at the University of Edinburgh and the University of Cambridge, writing his Ph.D. thesis on John Milton.
In 1959, Gurney became pastor of the United Methodist Church in Rowayton, CT, before moving to Amityville in 1964. He then became the Senior Pastor at Christ Church in Glens Falls in 1967.
After leaving Christ Church in 1976, he taught creative writing at North Country Community College. He returned to the ministry in 1983, serving as pastor at the Hartford Yoked Parish and North Granville Congregational Church for 18 years. After his retirement, Gurney was honored to be called upon as a guest preacher throughout the North Country, from Hudson Falls to Warrensburg.
While known for his illuminating and inspiring Sunday messages, for Gurney, faith was never confined to a book or a building. He found great joy and meaning in nature and music, passions that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. In high school and college, he played piano in dance bands and throughout his life enjoyed performing jazz standards with an enthusiastic band of family members.
Family was central to Gurney’s life. With Dottie, his beloved wife of sixty-four years, he organized frequent family times. These included hikes in the Adirondacks, fishing and boating on Lake Chautauqua, skiing at Whiteface, canoe camping in Algonquin Provincial Park in Canada, and reading aloud books ranging from Winnie the Pooh to The Odyssey. The family bond continued throughout the years, with regular reunions at the family farmhouse in Western New York.
Gurney’s curiosity and zest for life remained boundless until the end. Even in later years, he found joy and contentment in reading spiritual, literary, and scientific texts and listening to and playing music. Those fingers at the keyboard are now stilled, but Gurney’s passion and joyful music will live on in parishioners, students, friends and, of course, his children, grandchildren, and extended family.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Friends may make contributions in memory of Gurney to The Nature Conservancy online at https://www.nature.org/en-us/membership-and-giving/donate-to-our-mission/ or by mail to 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Attn: Treasury, Arlington, VA 22203 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation online at https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now or by mail to 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Il 60611.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
