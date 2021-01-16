Oct. 27, 1924—Jan. 10, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Reverend Dr. Gurney O. Gutekunst, Jr., 96, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, from Covid-19.

Beloved and devoted husband of Dorothy; son of Gurney and Clara Gutekunst; father of Ann Valanzuolo of Longview, WA, David Gutekunst of Marina Del Rey, CA, and Claire Perlman Gutekunst and her husband Arthur Perlman of Yonkers, NY; grandfather of Kristin and Devon Gutekunst, Brian Valanzuolo and Jason and Jeremy Gutekunst Perlman; brother of Erath Matheson; uncle of many nieces and nephews; and friend and companion to his devoted dog, Pal.

Gurney was born in Buffalo, New York, on October 27, 1924 and grew up in Detroit, MI. After graduating from high school in 1942, he enlisted in the Army and undertook an accelerated program of study in chemistry at the University of Michigan, earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in two and a half years. He then was assigned to a team of chemists working on atomic energy for the Manhattan Project, rising to the position of Team Leader in Dayton, OH.