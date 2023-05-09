June 11, 1950—May 5, 2023
LAKE GEORGE—Rev. Sharon M. Sauer, 72, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023. She was born in Albany, NY on June 11, 1950, to Gustave and Mary Sauer. She was a graduate of the College of St. Rose and Bangor Theological Seminary.
Sharon served many churches starting in Chestertown, Pottersville, Rock City Falls, Middle Grove, North Chatham, Malden Bridge, and retired from Whitehall and Fort Ann in 2015.
She enjoyed quilting, crafts, traveling, and spending time in the Adirondacks. She was an Adirondack Thunder hockey fan and never missed a game.
Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, and she treasured the time they shared together.
Sharon had the biggest heart and always had a smile or hug for everyone she met.
She was predeceased by her parents, Gustave and Mary Sauer, and her brothers: Boyce, Paul, and Robert Sauer. Sharon is survived by her son, Matthew Zembo (Kathryn Weller); grandchildren: Alex Weller-Zembo and Ella Weller-Zembo; brother, Gustave Sauer; her nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sharon may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, ASPCA, or World Wildlife Fund.
