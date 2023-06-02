Oct. 23, 1937—May 28, 2023

ROSE — Rev. Nanette Marie (Dayton) Humbert, age 85, of Rose, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Sunday, May 28, 2023, with her daughters by her side.

Nanette was born on Oct. 23, 1937, to the late Chester Arthur and Elizabeth Mary (Duell) Dayton in Corinth, NY.

She is survived by her children: Mark Charles (Lisa) Humbert, Maribeth Helen (Gary) Dempster, Paul Ellis (Janey) Humbert and Heidi Lenette (Christopher) Leach. Nanette is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Thomas, Paige, James, Ethan, Leah, Katherine, Kyle, Natasha, William, Trevor-Allen, Victoria, Elizabeth and Casandra; and 25 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Rev. Leonard Charles Humbert, sisters: Mary Lou Dayton and Betty Orton, brother, Roger Dayton, brothers-in-law: Ramon Orton, Rodney Humbert and Donald Humbert; and a great-granddaughter, Piper Faith Humbert.

Leonard and Nanette began their life and ministry together in Corinth. They also served churches in Gloversville, Herkimer, Alton and Rose.

Nanette was a loving and encouraging mother and grandmother who found great joy in people.

She frequently returned to the Corinth area to visit friends and family and enjoy the Adirondack mountains she grew up in.

She had planned to be a missionary, and in fact spent her life encouraging and ministering to people, right up to her last days.

Calling hours will take place 9-11 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Christopher Leach officiating.

Burial will be in the Corinth, NY Rural Cemetery at 5 p.m.

Donations in Nanette’s memory can be made to the Rose Free Methodist Church for mission needs.