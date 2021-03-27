Rev. Michael A. Farano

He was baptized at St. Mary’s Church on January 17, 1943. Fr. Farano graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1960 and entered Mater Christi Seminary in Albany in September of that year. He completed his studies for the priesthood at Our Lady of Angels Seminary in Glenmont, NY, a division of Niagara University. He was awarded his Bachelor Degree (1964) and Master Degree (1967) from Niagara University. Fr. Farano was ordained to the Roman Catholic Priesthood for service in the Diocese of Albany on May 18, 1968 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Albany, by the Most Rev. Edward J. Maginn, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Albany. He was assigned to St. Joseph’s Parish and St. Joseph’s Academy, Albany from June 1968 until August 1973. He then spent several months assisting at St. Bonaventure’s Parish in Speigletown, NY, and in January of 1974 was appointed Secretary to Bishop Edwin B. Broderick and Vice-Chancellor of the Albany Diocese. In October 1979 Father was appointed Chancellor of the Diocese, a ministry he exercised until December 1990 when he was appointed Pastor of St. Pius X Parish in Loudonville, a post he held until June of 2013, and was Vicar General of the Diocese of Albany for many years.