Nov. 11, 1932 — June 17, 2020

GLENS FALLS – The Rev. Dr. Richard Warren Corney, 87, went into the arms of the Lord on June 17, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 11, 1932 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Richard and Mabel (Warren) Corney.

His education/titles included a B.A., S.T.B., Th.D., and Professor Emeritus of Old Testament at The General Theological Seminary in NYC where he taught for over 40 years.

Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his son, Michael Corney in 2017.

He is survived by wife, Susan Diane Swarts Corney; his sons: Richard (Swarts) Corney (with his wife Jennifer) of Alexandria Virginia; Robert (Morton) Corney of Marlboro, Vermont; daughter, Katherine (Millington) Corney of Fort Ann; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Richard William Corney (with his wife Blaire and son Richard (Dayton) Corney) of Virginia; Chelsea (Corney) Novelli (with her husband Mark and their two daughters, Stella and Vivian) of Virginia; Cassidy Jane M. Prince of Fort Ann; his sister, Carol (Corney) Hauer and her children, John, Debbie and Lara; and numerous cousins.

Richard was a wonderful and loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, priest, professor, and very dear friend.

Funeral and memorial services will be announced at a later date at the convenience of the family. Once arranged, the services will be announced through St. James Episcopal Church in Lake George Village and through The General Theological Seminary in New York City.

Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to charities of your choice with him, and his caring and compassion for all, in mind.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St. Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net or by email to inmemoryofcorney@gmail.com

