Rev. Almon M. Bartholomew
Rev. Almon M. Bartholomew

Rev. Almon M. Bartholomew

Oct. 15, 1929—Feb. 4, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Rev. Almon M. Bartholomew, with his wife Joyce at his bedside, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb 4, 2021. Almon was born Oct 15, 1929, in the town of Fort Edward, the fifth of eight children, to his parents Almon H. and Irene (O’Neal) Bartholomew. A miraculous healing of a life-threatening condition at his birth changed his parent’s lives.

His education began in a one-room schoolhouse, culminating in graduation from Hudson Falls High at age 16. There his interest in music began as he became a member of the marching band and choir. Also, at the age of 16, his passion for the work of the Lord became evident in the call to the ministry. He graduated from Zion Bible Institute in E. Providence, RI and did further studies at Glassboro State College in NJ.

He met the love of his life, Joyce M. Parrish, at their home church during their teen years. After their studies at Zion Bible Institute, they were married November 5, 1949 at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls. Together they pastored five churches in New England, NJ, and NY before being elected as Superintendent of the NY District of the Assemblies of God, where he served for 21 years. In 1987, he was elected as an Executive Presbyter of the General Council of the Assemblies of God.

Almon will be remembered as a man of God, a servant to many, a mentor to ministers. He was a man of integrity, compassion, loyalty, and kindness. His family was blessed by the consistency in his Godly character in the home and daily life. His sense of humor was a delight to all around.

Almon is predeceased by siblings: Raymond J. Bartholomew, Hugh D. Bartholomew, Janice Hall, and Irene Backus; and grandson, Paul J. Kent.

He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 71 years; his children: Sylvia (Albert) Kent and James (Renna) Bartholomew; siblings: Audrey Hall, Paul (Christine) Bartholomew, and Carolyn (Ronald) Hittenberger; grandchildren: Joshua Bartholomew, Summer Hudson, James Kent, Mariesa Kent; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will take place on Saturday, February 13, 2021 for close family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Joyce Bartholomew in memory of her beloved husband, sent to 30 LaCross St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online Condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

