Oct. 15, 1929—Feb. 4, 2021
QUEENSBURY—Rev. Almon M. Bartholomew, with his wife Joyce at his bedside, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb 4, 2021. Almon was born Oct 15, 1929, in the town of Fort Edward, the fifth of eight children, to his parents Almon H. and Irene (O’Neal) Bartholomew. A miraculous healing of a life-threatening condition at his birth changed his parent’s lives.
His education began in a one-room schoolhouse, culminating in graduation from Hudson Falls High at age 16. There his interest in music began as he became a member of the marching band and choir. Also, at the age of 16, his passion for the work of the Lord became evident in the call to the ministry. He graduated from Zion Bible Institute in E. Providence, RI and did further studies at Glassboro State College in NJ.
He met the love of his life, Joyce M. Parrish, at their home church during their teen years. After their studies at Zion Bible Institute, they were married November 5, 1949 at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls. Together they pastored five churches in New England, NJ, and NY before being elected as Superintendent of the NY District of the Assemblies of God, where he served for 21 years. In 1987, he was elected as an Executive Presbyter of the General Council of the Assemblies of God.
Almon will be remembered as a man of God, a servant to many, a mentor to ministers. He was a man of integrity, compassion, loyalty, and kindness. His family was blessed by the consistency in his Godly character in the home and daily life. His sense of humor was a delight to all around.
Almon is predeceased by siblings: Raymond J. Bartholomew, Hugh D. Bartholomew, Janice Hall, and Irene Backus; and grandson, Paul J. Kent.
He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 71 years; his children: Sylvia (Albert) Kent and James (Renna) Bartholomew; siblings: Audrey Hall, Paul (Christine) Bartholomew, and Carolyn (Ronald) Hittenberger; grandchildren: Joshua Bartholomew, Summer Hudson, James Kent, Mariesa Kent; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will take place on Saturday, February 13, 2021 for close family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Joyce Bartholomew in memory of her beloved husband, sent to 30 LaCross St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Online Condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.