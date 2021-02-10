Oct. 15, 1929—Feb. 4, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Rev. Almon M. Bartholomew, with his wife Joyce at his bedside, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb 4, 2021. Almon was born Oct 15, 1929, in the town of Fort Edward, the fifth of eight children, to his parents Almon H. and Irene (O’Neal) Bartholomew. A miraculous healing of a life-threatening condition at his birth changed his parent’s lives.

His education began in a one-room schoolhouse, culminating in graduation from Hudson Falls High at age 16. There his interest in music began as he became a member of the marching band and choir. Also, at the age of 16, his passion for the work of the Lord became evident in the call to the ministry. He graduated from Zion Bible Institute in E. Providence, RI and did further studies at Glassboro State College in NJ.

He met the love of his life, Joyce M. Parrish, at their home church during their teen years. After their studies at Zion Bible Institute, they were married November 5, 1949 at Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls. Together they pastored five churches in New England, NJ, and NY before being elected as Superintendent of the NY District of the Assemblies of God, where he served for 21 years. In 1987, he was elected as an Executive Presbyter of the General Council of the Assemblies of God.