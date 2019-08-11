{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 6, 1932 — Aug. 9, 2019

FORT ANN — Reta Ann (Elms) Winchell, 87, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a brief illness.

Born on Jan. 6, 1932 in Fort Ann, she was the daughter of the late Emmitt and Agnes (McKinney) Elms.

Reta grew up on the family farm in Fort Ann. She had several jobs over the course of her life. She retired from Fort Ann Central School, where she worked in the cafeteria. The job she truly loved was watching her grand- and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Reta was predeceased by her daughter, Diana Winchell; brothers, Clifford, Gerald and Earle Elms; sister, Joan Smith; niece, Robin Porter; and her former husband, Floyd W. Winchell.

Reta is survived by her children, Lynn Brodie, Cynthia (Anthony) Lomenzo, Bruce (Lori) Winchell, Lorraine (William) Fogg and Renee (Michael) Bench. Reta is also survived by several grand- and great-grandchildren, who knew her as “Nana.”

Memorial donations in her name can be donated to Granville Rescue Squad, Fort Ann Rescue Squad or Fort Ann Vol. Fire Co.

Per Reta’s request, she will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann.

