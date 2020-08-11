You have permission to edit this article.
Renee’ Michele LaFond
Renee’ Michele LaFond

March 28, 1967 — Aug. 8, 2020

BALLSTON SPA — Renee’ Michele LaFond, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on March 28, 1967 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Sandra (Stone) LaFond and the late Roland A. LaFond. She was a 1985 graduate of Warrensburg Central School.

Renee’ worked at Quad Graphics in Saratoga for 33 years.

Renee’ had the foresight to travel when she was young. One of her greatest joys was traveling with her friends to countries in Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and around the United States. She was also known for building good bonfires. She was dearly loved by her family and all her many friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Roland A. LaFond; her brother, Michael LaFond; her niece, Randi Lyn Evans; her grandparents, Donald and Grace Stone and Louis and Claire LaFond.

Survivors include her mother, Sandra LaFond of Merritt Island, Florida; her sister, Cathy LaFond-Evans of Warrensburg; her brother, Roland LaFond, Jr., and his wife, Rachelle, of Lake George; her nieces, Brooke Evans of Warrensburg and Madison LaFond of Newcomb; her nephews, Drew Evans of Warrensburg and Nathan LaFond of Lake George; her aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends, Terri Shockley, Janet Stubing, Bridgette Roos and many more friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private graveside service for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Renee’s memory, for her Niece, Brooke Evans’ medical expenses, may be sent to Cathy LaFond-Evans, 33 Milton St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.

