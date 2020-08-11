March 28, 1967 — Aug. 8, 2020

BALLSTON SPA — Renee’ Michele LaFond, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on March 28, 1967 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Sandra (Stone) LaFond and the late Roland A. LaFond. She was a 1985 graduate of Warrensburg Central School.

Renee’ worked at Quad Graphics in Saratoga for 33 years.

Renee’ had the foresight to travel when she was young. One of her greatest joys was traveling with her friends to countries in Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and around the United States. She was also known for building good bonfires. She was dearly loved by her family and all her many friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Roland A. LaFond; her brother, Michael LaFond; her niece, Randi Lyn Evans; her grandparents, Donald and Grace Stone and Louis and Claire LaFond.