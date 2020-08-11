March 28, 1967 — Aug. 8, 2020
BALLSTON SPA — Renee’ Michele LaFond, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.
Born on March 28, 1967 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Sandra (Stone) LaFond and the late Roland A. LaFond. She was a 1985 graduate of Warrensburg Central School.
Renee’ worked at Quad Graphics in Saratoga for 33 years.
Renee’ had the foresight to travel when she was young. One of her greatest joys was traveling with her friends to countries in Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and around the United States. She was also known for building good bonfires. She was dearly loved by her family and all her many friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Roland A. LaFond; her brother, Michael LaFond; her niece, Randi Lyn Evans; her grandparents, Donald and Grace Stone and Louis and Claire LaFond.
Survivors include her mother, Sandra LaFond of Merritt Island, Florida; her sister, Cathy LaFond-Evans of Warrensburg; her brother, Roland LaFond, Jr., and his wife, Rachelle, of Lake George; her nieces, Brooke Evans of Warrensburg and Madison LaFond of Newcomb; her nephews, Drew Evans of Warrensburg and Nathan LaFond of Lake George; her aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends, Terri Shockley, Janet Stubing, Bridgette Roos and many more friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private graveside service for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Renee’s memory, for her Niece, Brooke Evans’ medical expenses, may be sent to Cathy LaFond-Evans, 33 Milton St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.