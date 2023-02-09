Nov. 2, 1949—Feb. 2, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Rene Joseph Beaudet, 73, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Born Nov. 2, 1949, in Minerva he was the son of the late Donat and Brigette (LeBlanc) Beaudet.

Rene graduated from Johnsburg High School in 1968. He served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1972 in Vietnam. His service allowed him to become a dental technician.

Upon discharge, Rene turned these skills into his career, working for various dental offices and labs. He retired from his dental career in 2017, having last worked at Jefferson Dental in Watertown.

Rene was a drummer who played in several local bands starting in the 1960s. Some of the local bands he played in were Pyg Iron, Cold Shot, and Overland Road. He was noted as saying “music was his savior in life.” Rene also owned and loved several Ford Mustangs over the years. His pride and joy was a classic 1965 Mustang blue coupe.

In addition to his parents, Rene is predeceased by his brother Raymond.

He is survived by his wife, Gail (Wright) Beaudet of South Glens Falls; children: Kimberly (Richard) Hallenbeck, and Andrew (Martha) Beaudet; siblings: Rheal (Lana), Marguerite (Larry), Louise (Jim), Cecile (Gary); sister-in-law, Sandy Beaudet; Gail’s many brother and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

“Papa” really enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren: Quinten, Annabelle, Noah, Emma, and Cora. They were the apple of his eye. Rene had a smile that would light up a room and always had a story to share.

At Rene’s request, no services will be held at the funeral home. Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside with military honors at the Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on April 7, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.