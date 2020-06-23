Rene A. Lohr
Rene A. Lohr

Rene A. Lohr

June 7, 1971 — June 18, 2020

INDIAN LAKE — Rene A. Lohr, 49, of Main Street, died suddenly, Thursday afternoon, June 18, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia while visiting to attend her daughter’s wedding. Born on June 7, 1971 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Erma Morrissey Hutchins and the late Bruce Hutchins. She attended Indian Lake Central School.

Rene had been employed as an aide at Blue Line Transportation, a laundry assistant at Warrensburg Laundromat and most recently, as a chambermaid at Hemlock Hall in Blue Mountain Lake.

Her enjoyments included crafts, jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, dancing, computer games. She loved boating, campfires, sitting out in the sunshine tanning, camping. She loved to cook, especially for her love, Pat. She loved having her hair and nails done. Most important to Rene was her family. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her father, Bruce Hutchins; her brother William Morrissey.

She is survived by her mother, Erma Hutchins; her children: Kathryn (Nicholas) Sager of Winchester, Virginia, Damon Bruce Gagnier of Mayfield and Cynthia (Ryan Deyo) Gagnier of Queensbury; her beloved grandchildren: Jaxson (her spitfire) and Aldean “Chum” Deyo; one nephew, Aston Hall of California; her loving companion, Pat O’Brien of Indian Lake; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at her mother’s home.

Contributions in Rene’s memory can be sent to her mother, Erma Hutchins, 105 Hutchins Rd., Indian Lake, NY 12842 to help with funeral expenses. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com

