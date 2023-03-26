Rena Lynn (Clear) Morehouse
Dec. 6, 1954 - March 21, 2023
BOLTON LANDING — Rena Lynn (Clear) Morehouse, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 21, 2023, surrounded by family.
Born Dec. 6, 1954, Rena was a lifelong resident of the Bolton Landing area with strong ties to the community.
For over ten years, Rena owned Potter's Diner in Warrensburg and enjoyed reading, baking, and spending time with family.
Rena was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Stephanie C. Parent, as well as her father, John J. Clear, and her mother, Wilda G. (Ellis) Clear. She is survived by her husband and companion of 40 years, Burton E. Morehouse; her brother, Earl P. Clear; her children: Melisa J. Parent Roberts and Charles R. Monroe; her grandchildren: Jamie M. Roberts, Jacob C. Monroe, Desiree J. Monroe, Zachary E. Monroe and Maverick-Royal B. Monroe; as well as her great-granddaughter, Zoelle-Amiri M. Ellerbee. Rena is also survived by her beloved dog, Ginger.
Calling hours are to be held at the Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury on Tuesday, March 28, from 4-6 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Bolton Conservation Club.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
