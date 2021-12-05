October 20, 1945—December 1, 2021

HARTFORD, NY — Reginald “Reggie” Bush, 76, from Hartford, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell in Valatie, NY.

Born on Oct. 20, 1945, in Newport, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Leonard and Phyllis (Blackington) Bush.

Reggie graduated from Hartford Central School in 1965. He worked with various contractors and Roofer’s Local 241 in Albany, NY before he retired in 2003 from Brown’s Roofing in Queensbury. Reggie enjoyed the outdoors, making things with his hands, tinkering on his backhoe, loved his dogs and spending time with family, friends and with his church family at the Adamsville Church.

In addition to his parents, Reginald was predeceased by his brothers: Alvin and Kurt; his brother-in-law, Don Davis; and survived by his sister, Alice; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Reggie is survived by his children from his first marriage: Anthony (Lori) Bush, Shane (Christina) Bush, Amy Bush; and many loving grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is also predeceased by his beloved second wife, Roberta Ingersoll; his father-in-law and friend, Robert Ingersoll; and survived by his dear friend and mother-in-law, Arlene Ingersoll; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ken Ingersoll and Marlene Brynes; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Reggie is survived by his current wife, Joan Rojcewicz Bush; his brother-in-law, Joseph Rojcewicz; his sisters-in-law: Constance Rojcewicz, Theresa Neiertz; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Roberta Russell Whatley for everything she has done for the family.

At Reggie’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Service and burial will be announced in the spring.

Memorial donations in Reggie’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4 Suite 405 Washington Ave Ext., Albany, NY 12205, or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.