Aug. 9, 1928 — March 4, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Regina Sipowicz Curley, 91, died at home on March 4, 2020 in the company of her daughters. A lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, she was born the eighth of thirteen children at her family home, 108 River Street, on Aug. 9, 1928 to Bronislaw and Jadwiga (Stankowska) Sipowicz. Her parents were immigrants from Lithuania and Poland.
A 1948 graduate of Hudson Falls High School, she was known for her athletic ability. It would be another 25 years before Title IX would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded program or activity (such as athletics) and give female athletes the opportunities and experiences previously reserved for boys. Even so, Regina was known as a stellar basketball and softball player and, for a time, was a member of a traveling women’s basketball team. One of her nephews, who played baseball with her, describes her as having been a “better athlete than most of the boys”.
After high school, she worked for Grand Union and served as a naval reservist during the 1950s and 60s. Regina was later employed as a secretary for Hudson Falls Paper Company and General Electric. She was an Avon representative for 30 years. For several years in the 1980s, Regina operated Sipowicz Market at 110 River Street, which had been established by her father in the early 1950s and subsequently operated by her brother, Donald.
On May 20, 1956, the only sunny Sunday that month, she married Joseph Curley of Astoria, Queens (New York City) at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, now known as the Church of St. Mary and St. Paul on the Park, in Hudson Falls, where she was a life-long communicant. Regina and Joe had met a few years earlier at a wedding reception, after which he invited her to a party. Initially reluctant to accept the invitation, she agreed to go when it was discovered they had a mutual friend, Guy D’Angelico.
In the early years of their marriage, Regina and Joe were active in their church as members of the Legion of Mary, visiting elderly and sick parishioners. Regina also belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America (CDA) and served as a troop leader for Junior CDA. For a time, she coached her daughter’s softball team (Hudson Falls Girls’ Softball League) and was a leader of a Brownie troop.
Over the years, Regina enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, canning, baking, designing stained-glass lamps, woodworking, knitting and sewing. Her daughters recently found some of the clothes Regina had made for herself during the 1960’s and 1970’s tucked away in a closet. They now enjoy wearing several of those vintage dresses and skirts themselves.
Part homemaker and part handywoman, there wasn’t much she couldn’t do or figure out and she happily performed tasks such as interior and exterior painting, wallpaper hanging and sanding floors for family members. As a descendant of generations of Lithuanian farmers, she was a hard worker and constitutionally strong. She could carry a long, heavy ladder with one hand until she was nearly seventy and was surprised when she could no longer do so.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joe, on April 7, 2001; and all her siblings: brothers Bronislaw “Booty”, Thaddeus, Raymond, Robert, Richard, Leonard, Edward and Donald and sisters, Theresa Blondin, Madeline Jackoski, Helen Ladd and Ethel Frawley. She is survived by her daughters, Janet of New York City and Jacqueline of Hudson Falls; her cousins, Edmund Sipowicz, Tekla Michaud and Tommy Sipowicz; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Church of St. Mary and St. Paul on the Park, Hudson Falls.
Rite of Committal at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Edward, will take place in the spring.
She was a well-loved wife and mother. May God grant her eternal rest.
Her daughters would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Bain and all the doctors, nurses and aides at Glens Falls Hospital for the exceptional care given our mother during her hospitalizations in 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2020. We thank Elaine Williams, NP, Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton, Dr. Robert Hogan, Mary Stein, NP (Hudson Headwaters’ Homeward Bound) for the attentive care they provided to our mother during her later years. We are grateful to the nurses of High Peaks Hospice for their care, compassion and support during Mom’s final days. Lastly, Janet wants to acknowledge her dear sister who lived with our mom for the past eight years. Without Jackie’s presence, care and assistance, Mom could not have remained in her home of 56 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Derby Park Fund, the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, High Peaks Hospice or the charity of your choice.
