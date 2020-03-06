Regina Sipowicz Curley

On May 20, 1956, the only sunny Sunday that month, she married Joseph Curley of Astoria, Queens (New York City) at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, now known as the Church of St. Mary and St. Paul on the Park, in Hudson Falls, where she was a life-long communicant. Regina and Joe had met a few years earlier at a wedding reception, after which he invited her to a party. Initially reluctant to accept the invitation, she agreed to go when it was discovered they had a mutual friend, Guy D’Angelico.

In the early years of their marriage, Regina and Joe were active in their church as members of the Legion of Mary, visiting elderly and sick parishioners. Regina also belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America (CDA) and served as a troop leader for Junior CDA. For a time, she coached her daughter’s softball team (Hudson Falls Girls’ Softball League) and was a leader of a Brownie troop.

Over the years, Regina enjoyed bowling, golfing, gardening, canning, baking, designing stained-glass lamps, woodworking, knitting and sewing. Her daughters recently found some of the clothes Regina had made for herself during the 1960’s and 1970’s tucked away in a closet. They now enjoy wearing several of those vintage dresses and skirts themselves.

