June 9, 1950—June 11, 2023

GLENS FALLS – Regina M. Sheehan, 73, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Pines of Glens Falls, with her family at her side.

Born on June 9, 1950 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Lemery) Sheehan.

Regina attended St Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls. She had a wonderful childhood, which was sadly taken away at the age of 14 when she became ill.

Regina’s life did continue but on a different path. She loved to travel. She was able to see Broadway shows in NYC, travel to California to Disneyland and Sea World, and visit countries such as Canada, Mexico, Germany, Austria and Italy.

She enjoyed watching her favorite soap operas and reading the Post Star from the front page to the last. In addition, she enjoyed playing cards, going out for coffee and visiting with friends.

Regina was happiest when her nieces and nephews surrounded her. She loved them as babies and watch them grow up to start another round of baby great-nieces and nephews. She never missed a family gathering and more often -family lunches and dinners. One of her favorite occasions was the yearly Kentucky Derby Party at her sister Mary’s home.

As the years went on, she found it more difficult to get around. Seeing she needed more assistance getting into the house, you could find her having lunch in the garage or by the pool depending on the weather.

Besides her parents, Regina was predeceased by her baby brother, Christopher, her maternal grandparents, Pharide and Joseph Lemery, her paternal grandparents, Margaret and Jerry Sheehan and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Shireen) Sheehan; and sisters: Anne Sheehan and Mary (Michael) Slavin; nieces: Kelsey (Frank) Briggs, Shireen (Brian) George, Kathleen (Sean) Tarantino; and nephews: John (Erin) Sheehan, Joseph (Melissa) Slavin, Robert Slavin and Daniel Slavin; great-nieces and nephews: Christopher George, Mackenzie George, Aidan Briggs, Camden Briggs, Emma Kate Tarantino, Cole Tarantino, Grace Tarantino, Isla Tarantino, Caleb Sheehan, Wyatt Sheehan, Dylan Sheehan, Clark Slavin and Clare Slavin. Several cousins and friends also survive her.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Regina’s funeral will be live streamed thru St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls, NY’s website or visit them on Facebook. The live stream will show up 5:00–10:00 minutes before the service.

Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716, St. Mary’s/St. Alphonsus School, Church St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or a charity of one’s choice.

Regina’s family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers at the Glens Falls Pines. We knew she was in good hand because they were such caring people. As Regina’s sister would say, “These people have wings, you just can’t see them”.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.