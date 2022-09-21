 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Regina M. Loveland

  • 0
Regina M. Loveland

Aug. 14, 1962—Sept. 19, 2022

HADLEY — Regina M. Loveland, 60, of Stewart Bridge Rd., passed away Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Aug. 14, 1962, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Gladys (Walker) Bailey and the late Theron Drake.

She married Francis “Frank” Loveland on Sept. 24, 1988 in the town of Day. Frank died on Oct. 9, 2020 following 32 years of marriage.

Regina worked as a home health aide for many years.

She enjoyed crafts, especially making earrings and crocheting. She was always willing to lend a hand to her family when they needed it.

Survivors include her mother, Gladys Bailey of Day; her son, Terry (Jennifer) Drake of Hadley; stepchildren: Doraine Miller, Katherine Loveland, and Dennis Loveland; siblings: James Bills, Anthony Bills, William Bailey, Dorothy Bosford and Dawn Miller; grandchildren: Mackenzie Drake, Jazmin Drake, Ryan Rituno, Xzander Spooner, Aaron Miller and Daniel Miller; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Friday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News