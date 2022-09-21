Aug. 14, 1962—Sept. 19, 2022

HADLEY — Regina M. Loveland, 60, of Stewart Bridge Rd., passed away Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Aug. 14, 1962, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Gladys (Walker) Bailey and the late Theron Drake.

She married Francis “Frank” Loveland on Sept. 24, 1988 in the town of Day. Frank died on Oct. 9, 2020 following 32 years of marriage.

Regina worked as a home health aide for many years.

She enjoyed crafts, especially making earrings and crocheting. She was always willing to lend a hand to her family when they needed it.

Survivors include her mother, Gladys Bailey of Day; her son, Terry (Jennifer) Drake of Hadley; stepchildren: Doraine Miller, Katherine Loveland, and Dennis Loveland; siblings: James Bills, Anthony Bills, William Bailey, Dorothy Bosford and Dawn Miller; grandchildren: Mackenzie Drake, Jazmin Drake, Ryan Rituno, Xzander Spooner, Aaron Miller and Daniel Miller; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Friday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

