BRANT LAKE — Regina M. (Gabay) Pfaff, 51, formerly of Saddle Brook, NJ, passed away Wednesday Nov. 24, 2021 after years of courageously battling illness.
Regina was the youngest child of the late John R. and Ann M. (Connors) Gabay.
She was also predeceased by her husband Daniel Pfaff.
Despite her long illness, she never lost her great sense of humor and her kind generosity.
Regina was a former Deputy Court Administrator at Bernards Township, NJ municipal court.
Before her illness Regina loved to cook and entertain her family and friends. She loved swimming, boating and especially fishing.
She is survived by eleven siblings, many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, her devoted friends Nilda and Ernie Califano and her best friend Lil, her Jack Russell.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl Memphis, TN 38105.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday December 3, 2021 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church Chestertown, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817
