Mr. 20, 1972—Mar. 20, 2021

GRANVILLE – Rebecca Sue Kretzer, age 49, passed away at Washington Center. Becky was born on March 20, 1972 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY the daughter of Gary and Darlene (Hall) Kretzer.

Becky attended the Truthville Christian Academy and graduated from Granville High School and BOCES in 1990.

During high school she worked part time at Ames Dept. Store in Granville. After graduation she worked for Burton Snowboard in Manchester, VT. She was also employed at Washington County Social Services for several years and most recently at Change Healthcare (McKesson) in Queensbury.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Granville

Becky was predeceased by her father, Gary; grandparents: Willard and Alta Hall and Theodore and Lois (Kretzer) Decker; several uncles on both sides.

She will be very missed by her mother Darlene; and her siblings: Marc, Sr. (Pat) and Cyndi (Emily). She was blessed with a nephew Marc, Jr.; and her boyfriend James “Yabba” Taplin; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.