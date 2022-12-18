Rebecca Lynn (Foran) “Becky” Whorf

May 4, 1962—Dec. 17, 2022

FORT ANN — Rebecca Lynn Whorf, 60 of Fort Ann passed away unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 17, 2022.

Becky was born on May 4, 1962 to Richard and Linda Foran. She graduated from Fort Ann Central in 1980. She was a very kind-hearted woman who asked for nothing and never passed judgment on others. She was devoted to loving and caring for all those around her, especially her family.

Becky worked for the New York State Department of Corrections for several years where she made many friends before retiring in 2016.

On April 21, 2007, she married the love of her life, Michael J. Whorf. Together they enjoyed their trips to Maine, camping, and fishing. They also enjoyed their late evening talks and listening to classical music.

Becky’s greatest joys in life besides her husband were her nieces and nephews who she was extremely proud of and loved very much. There was a special place in her heart for her late dog Jacques and her newest love, her cat, Piper.

Becky was predeceased by her parents. Survivors include her husband; sisters and brothers: Michele Foran, Blaine (Wendy) Foran, Lori (Steve) Granger, and Rick (Katie) Foran; her nieces and nephews: Shelbie (Johnny) Paulsen, Michael (Bobby) Taft, Joe, Kaleigh, Taylor, Carter; Carson Foran and her great nieces: Skylor and Blake Lacross. Becky had a very special bond with her cousin and dear friend Tammy Hardy.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann. Interment will be the following day, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cementery. Friends and Family may gather at the Foran home, 33 Ann St. to celebrate her life.

Becky’s siblings would like to express their gratitude to Mike for his unconditional love and exceptional care he provided to her.

“In life, we loved you dearly; in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will fill.”