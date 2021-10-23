Oct. 3, 1970—Oct. 18, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Rebecca “Becky” Turnbull passed away at her home, on October 18, 2021, from COVID-19 complications. She was 51 years old. Her loving husband, Bart, was by her side.

Rebecca was born in Rutland, VT on October 3, 1970, the daughter of Robert C. and Carolyn (Hansen) Isdell of Whitehall, NY. Rebecca graduated from Whitehall Central High School in 1989. She enjoyed many years of dance classes from an early age until 2021. Her greatest achievement was being a CNA, working very well with elderly people.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Bart Turnbull, who she married on March 3, 2006. She leaves behind two children: Mariha and Haden Turnbull; two sisters: Tammy Tedesco and Stacy Montalvo; and a brother, Bobby Isdell; along with many nieces and nephews.

Rebecca is also survived by her mother, Carolyn Isdell; mother-in-law, Linda Turnbull; and many other members of their loving family and extended family, including Rebecca’s aunts, uncles, cousins; and her godson, Kyle.

Rebecca was looking forward to the birth of her granddaughter, Anastasia Grace in January 2022.

Rebecca was predeceased by her father, Robert C. Isdell; her father-in-law, Bruce Turnbull; two cousins, RP and Andrew; her cherished grandmother, Elsie Hansen; and her grandfather, Raymond Hansen.

Rebeca was born with PKU which is a rare genetic condition where the body is unable to break down an amino acid called phenylalanine. If you would like to donate to the National PKU Alliance, please mail your donation to: 2809 E. Hamilton Ave., #311, Eau Clare, WI 54701.

Friends may call Monday, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on October 25, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls, NY. Please wear a mask or face covering upon entering the funeral home for visitation, regardless of vaccination status.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Hillside Cemetery, in Castleton, VT.

