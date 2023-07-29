Aug. 14, 1957—June 21, 2023

SUMMERFIELD, FL — It is with great sadness that I must mention the passing of my beloved Wife, Buddy, Pal, Best Friend, and True Soul Mate . . . Rebecca “Becky” J. McCann.

Rebecca grew up in South Glens Falls, NY but had been residing in Central FL, with her husband, Kevin McCann, since 1981.

Rebecca passed, peacefully at home and in my arms on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2023.

At her side also, were her two most beloved and devoted K-9 Companions, Louie and Tootsie.

Rebecca’s passing was preceded by an ongoing illness.

Rebecca is predeceased by her mother, Cynthia Whitmore, of Orange, MA and Summerfield, FL and her father, Richard Martinelli of Orange, MA.

Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, Kevin McCann, of Bolton Landing, NY, currently residing in Summerfield, FL; also, many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews from Upstate NY and the Danbury, CT area.

Rebecca was an active/accomplished runner, road cyclist, SCUBA diver, sky diver and artist, in many modalities.

She was a bright and beautiful soul with an amazing presence and passion for love and life.

The world was a brighter place, because of her presence and is now a quieter/dimmer place, because of her passing.

A Celebration Of Rebecca’s Life will be upcoming. Time and place to be determined.

Fly Free, My Love.