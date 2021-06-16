April 30, 1955—June 10, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Rebecca “Becky” A. Howe, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a long, hard battle with cancer on June 10, 2021 at the family home on Howe Drive in Queensbury, NY.

Becky was born in Manhattan, NY on April 30, 1955 to the late Jerry and Kezia (Winsten) Howe. Becky was the oldest of five children and she took control. Becky was a force of nature—tall, strong, bossy, funny, adventurous and beautiful. She grew up loving the outdoors, playing with her friends, helping to build the family home and caring for animals. Anyone that knows her has their own incredible story of their life with Becky.

After graduating from Queensbury High School she attended college in Colorado. After a time of living in NYC with her grandfather Archer Winsten, a film critic and ski writer, she followed her passion to Hollywood. Becky was a model and actress. She was a member of the Screen Actors Guild, which led her to friendships with Wilt Chamberlain, Donnie Most, Danny Devito and others along with several roles in movies and a dabble in theater. Becky had a magnetism about her that made a lasting impression with everyone she met, so much that the character on Cheers, Rebecca Howe was created with Becky in mind.