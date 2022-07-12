Dec. 15, 1941—July 7, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Raymond Wells, 80, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his home following a long illness.

He was born on December 15, 1941 in North Creek, NY and was the son of the late Frank and Rosie (Fish) Wells.

Raymond retired as a supervisor for the New York State Department of Transportation. Following his retirement he continued to work for New York State doing call-in’s.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing cards and going to the casinos.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his former wife, Susan Wells.

Survivors include his children: James Wells of Queensbury and Jennifer (Colin) Jimieson of FL; his special granddaughter, Amanda Jimieson of FL; his significant other, Linda Berry of Glens Falls; his brother, Floyd (Edna) Wells of Pottersville; his special niece, Linda Warner of North Creek; as well as his other nieces and nephews: Kathy and her husband Michael, Stacey and her husband Matt, Robert and his wife Janice, Phillip and Lydia; his special friends: Kenneth Hammond, Lloyd Hammond and Buddy and Roberta Ball.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Glens Falls Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY; SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY or to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.