December 22, 1943 — May 23, 2019
CORINTH – Raymond W. Kirchhoff, of Route 9N, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital due to a stroke.
Born on Dec. 22, 1943, in Pecos, Texas, he was the son of the late Oscar and Elizabeth (Butler) Kirchhoff.
Ray attended Lenape High School in Medford, New Jersey. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1963, serving as a lance corporal and guard at the Rhode Island Naval Base in Newport, Rhode Island during the Vietnam War, receiving the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Medal.
Following his discharge in 1966, he married Barbara A. Porta on Sept. 2, 1967 in Fall River, Massachusetts, and the couple lived in Fall River for a few years. In 1969, the couple moved to Corinth, where they resided and raised their family for many years.
Ray was employed for several years for the Town of Corinth Highway Department, serving as deputy superintendent until 1983.
He was a member of the NRA and belonged to several hunting clubs.
Ray was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, playing poker and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren. He also loved his winters with his wife in Florida.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother, Oscar “Bud” Kirchhoff.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 51 years of Corinth include three children, Christine McMaster (Andy) of Milton, David Kirchhoff (Theresa) of Porter Corners and Dawn Pavlick (Tom) of Porter Corners; a special niece that he loved like a daughter, Lynn Serra of Manhattan; five grandchildren, Makayla and Madison McMaster, Giana and Alivia Kirchhoff and Aiden Pavlick; one brother, George Kirchhoff (Janet) of Porter Corners; one aunt and uncle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Dr. George Siniapkin, Dr. Desmond Del Giacco and the staff at Saratoga Hospital for their amazing care and support during Ray’s illness, and also the Town of Corinth EMS, especially Derek Briner. We would also like to thank Wayneanne and Dick Whitaker, who were amazing neighbors and friends. A heartfelt thank you to Dawn LaPier, who was a neighbor, friend and nurse/caregiver. We cannot thank you enough for the love and devotion you showed our father.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Community Scholarship Association (Formerly Dollars for Scholars), c/o Corinth Central Schools, 105 Oak St., Corinth, NY 12822; or the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
