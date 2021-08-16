Raymond S. Tatko

Feb. 4, 1947—Aug. 13, 2021

Ray S. Tatko, 74, passed away on August 13, 2021 following a short illness.

Ray was born in Cambridge, N.Y. the son of Remus and Stella (Sherowski) Tatko on February 4, 1947. He graduated from Granville High School and attended Central City Institute in Syracuse, N.Y. He served in the United States Army from 1969-1971, serving a year of that time in Vietnam. Ray was owner/proprietor of Mineral Hill Slate Company.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandra McCullen Tatko.

He was proud to be the father to Kimberly (Todd) Bascom of Granville, N.Y. and Mark (Arielle) Tatko of Brainard, N.Y.

He was especially proud of his two granddaughters: Lauren and Kaitlynn Bascom and his three grandsons: Benson, Maxwell and Oliver Tatko.

He was pre-deceased by his parents and survived by his sisters, Patricia McChesney of North Carolina and Kathy Tatko of Granville, N.Y.

Ray enjoyed hunting and ice fishing with his son and many good friends he made along the way. He especially enjoyed a good game of pitch at the hunting camp with these buddies. He also enjoyed adventures and car rides with close family friend, Matt Bushman.